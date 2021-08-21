Rivetz Price Reaches $0.0113 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $296,488.03 and $4.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.58 or 0.00815533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00048310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00105294 BTC.

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

