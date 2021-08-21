RLI Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RLI by 106,129.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 1,032.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 60,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in RLI by 69.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

