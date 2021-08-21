Robert W. Baird Downgrades The Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Neutral

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTC. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $73.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Toro during the second quarter worth about $51,603,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 19.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

