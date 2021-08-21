Robert W. Baird Downgrades The Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Neutral

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTC. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.
NYSE:TTC opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $73.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.
In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Toro during the second quarter worth about $51,603,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 19.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
About The Toro
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
