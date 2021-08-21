Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $49.80

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.80, but opened at $45.02. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 128,130 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

