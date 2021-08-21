Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $70.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roblox has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE:RBLX opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.