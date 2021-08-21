Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Position Lowered by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RKT opened at $17.54 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 96.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

