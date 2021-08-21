Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) versus Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Critical Comparison

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ultralife and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ultralife currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.16%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.72%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Ultralife.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultralife and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 1.22 $5.23 million N/A N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ultralife beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

