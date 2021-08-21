Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT Raised to GBX 130 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 267.33 ($3.49).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 110.16 ($1.44) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.51.

In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

