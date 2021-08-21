Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Root has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

