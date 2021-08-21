Rosenblatt Securities Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 306.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

