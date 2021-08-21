Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CNC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.09.
Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
