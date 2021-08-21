Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.09.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

