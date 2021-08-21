Royal Bank of Canada Has $425,000 Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 341,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 103,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,393 shares in the company, valued at $141,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $215,122. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.75 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

