Royal Bank of Canada Has $433,000 Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.41.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,697,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,593. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

