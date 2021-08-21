Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 960,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Translate Bio by 62.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 610,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at $9,843,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBIO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.77 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.