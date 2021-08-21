Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GME opened at $159.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.97. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.53 and a beta of -2.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

