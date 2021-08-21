Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $414,000 Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $1,661,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $381,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $25.44 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

