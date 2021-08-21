Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 9,989 SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,378.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 678.1% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80.

