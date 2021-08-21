Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,114 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLYA opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,120,500 over the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

