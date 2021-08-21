Royal Bank of Canada Sells 76,234 Shares of VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,234 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VictoryShares Protect America ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SHLD opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29. VictoryShares Protect America ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Get VictoryShares Protect America ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Protect America ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Sears Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of retail stores, through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment offers consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Protect America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Protect America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.