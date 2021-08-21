Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

