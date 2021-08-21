RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $3.53

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.36. RPC shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 1,506 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $752.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60.

Get RPC alerts:

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,376,954.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Insiders have sold 889,000 shares of company stock worth $5,013,700 over the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RPC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RPC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RPC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.