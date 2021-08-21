RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $95.76 million and $146,710.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $48,912.77 or 0.99440180 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002111 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,958 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.