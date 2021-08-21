Ruler Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $93,011.62 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $24.88 or 0.00050406 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $93,011.62 and $60,356.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00134018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00150419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,368.23 or 1.00034770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.62 or 0.00921206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.73 or 0.06635580 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

