Rusty K. Rolfe Sells 5,358 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Matson’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 79,523.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 60.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 72,629 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 21.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Matson by 108,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

