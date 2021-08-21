RWC Asset Management LLP Has $1.48 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 1,676,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,190. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.