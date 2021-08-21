RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 190,320 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,320 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 107,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 145,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 166,753 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,924,943. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 624,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $437,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,141,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,299,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

