SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0540 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $100,025.58 and approximately $382.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00021402 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001463 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

