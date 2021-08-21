Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFSHF. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of SFSHF stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22. Safestore has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

