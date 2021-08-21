salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,510,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

