salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at JMP Securities

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $282.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.91.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $256.13 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.21. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

