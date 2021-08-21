Salt Lake Potash (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) shares traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WHELF)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.