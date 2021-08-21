San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Cuts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,904.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.