San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $266.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $208.50 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.