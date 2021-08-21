San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $221,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aflac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aflac by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after buying an additional 463,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,690,000 after buying an additional 338,808 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

