San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $272,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $67.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

