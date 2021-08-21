San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1,752.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

