San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $231.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

