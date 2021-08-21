San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

