San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.