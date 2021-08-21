Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 6.8%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.95. 11,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 658,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
