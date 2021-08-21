Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 6.8%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.95. 11,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 658,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sasol by 142.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 46,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth $219,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter worth $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Sasol by 87.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sasol by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

