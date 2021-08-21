Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,731 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,320 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,244,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.35 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

