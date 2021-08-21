Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Opes Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,152 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.79. 438,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,754. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.