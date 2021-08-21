Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.92 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.03.

