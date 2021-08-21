Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after acquiring an additional 598,686 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,452,000 after acquiring an additional 255,085 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

