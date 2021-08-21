Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $107.35 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $108.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.