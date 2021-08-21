Scotiabank Boosts High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$14.50

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HLF stock opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$7.87 and a 12-month high of C$14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.95.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.00 million. On average, analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,359. Insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $659,233 over the last quarter.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

