Scotiabank Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.30.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $2.3533 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.