Scotiabank Comments on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SQM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $60.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

