Scotiabank Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$166.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CM. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$153.65.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$147.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.42 and a twelve month high of C$149.39. The firm has a market cap of C$66.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$144.49.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.7999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. Insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 in the last ninety days.

