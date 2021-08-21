Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $81.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.